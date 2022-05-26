Highway 14 EB closed after crash

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Part of Highway 14 EB is closed because of a crash in Dane County. The crash happened near Haight Farm Road at around 11:15 p.m.

All lanes of traffic going one way are closed.

There are no details yet on how many cars are involved. Wisconsin DOT estimates over two hours before roads are back open.

We have a crew heading to the scene.

