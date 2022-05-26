Advertisement

Highway 14 EB closed after crash

The crash happened near Fitchburg around 11:15 p.m.
generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Part of Highway 14 EB is closed because of a crash in Dane County. The crash happened near Haight Farm Road at around 11:15 p.m.

All lanes of traffic going one way are closed.

There are no details yet on how many cars are involved. Wisconsin DOT estimates over two hours before roads are back open.

We have a crew heading to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young kids accused after gross discovery at Madison elementary school
Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

Celebrate Take Your Brat to Work Day, on May 27, 2022.
NBC15′s Take Your Brat to Work Day! | Click here to order
MMSD provides mental health resources, support for families after Texas shooting
DOJ tracks school threat prevalence in Wisconsin
DOJ tracks school threat prevalence in Wisconsin
MMSD provides mental health resources, support for families after Texas shooting
MMSD provides mental health resources, support for families after Texas shooting