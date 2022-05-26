Men convicted in UW Arboretum homicides to be sentenced separately on the same day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Both men convicted in the killings of a Madison couple will appear on the same day at different times for sentencing, court records indicate Thursday.

Khari Sanford, 21, and Alijah Larrue, 20, will appear separately on Sept. 7 in Dane County Court. Sanford will appear first, at 9 a.m., and Larrue will appear at 1:30 p.m., the records state. Sanford was initially scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 18.

Judge Ellen Berz, who was the court official assigned to oversee Sanford’s trial, will preside over both hearings.

Sanford was convicted on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He faces a life sentence in prison. It will be determined at a sentencing hearing if Sanford will be eligible for the possibility of extended supervision, which is similar to parole.

A Dane Co. jury convicted Sanford on Monday, reaching a verdict just over three hours after going into deliberations.

Larrue pleaded guilty last year to two counts of felony murder kidnapping for the deaths of Potter and Carre in March of 2020. In exchange for the plea, the two counts of party to the crime of first-degree homicide against him were dropped.

A pre-sentence investigation was requested for both men, which will allow the judge to review items like the criminal complaint and their background ahead of the sentencing. This determines if there are any extenuating circumstances that the judge should consider when determining the severity of the sentence.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.