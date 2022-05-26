Advertisement

Near-lockdown has Fennimore police warning about realistic toy guns

The Fennimore Police Dept. released this picture of a realistic toy gun similar to one seen by...
The Fennimore Police Dept. released this picture of a realistic toy gun similar to one seen by its officers as being passed around by teens on Thursday, May 26, 2022.(Released by Fennimore Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A near-lockdown in Fennimore caused by a realistic-looking toy gun on Thursday has the police department urging parents to talk to their children about not bringing such items to public places.

“While we understand those involved are just having fun, some of these toys look exactly like a real firearm,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post, noting high school students were seen around the Grant Co. town playing with nerf guns, splatter guns, and BB guns in public places.

The post included an image resembling one of BB guns that officers saw being used by teens on Thursday. Not only would the picture require many people to take a second look to realize it was not a photo of a real gun, the post points out, “(i)t looks just like the .223 we keep in the squad car.”

The police department did not provide any details about the events that nearly caused the lockdown or where it happened, nor did it say how quickly law enforcement realized it was not a real firearm.

The post also alluded to Tuesday’s killing of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde and reminded parents that everyone right now is ‘hyper-vigilant’ about seeing guns anywhere near locations, like schools, churches, or mass gatherings.

