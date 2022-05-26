Advertisement

Occupied vehicle struck by gunfire on Madison’s east side

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a vehicle was stuck by gunfire early Thursday morning on the city’s east side.

According to its initial report, officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the 6000 block of Cottontail Trail after being alerted to the gunfire. After arriving they found the vehicle had been shot and determined at least one person had been in it at the time.

No injuries were reported.

MPD noted that there was a disturbance before the shooting. They also believe the individuals involved had known each other prior to the incident.

No information about a possible suspect was released.

