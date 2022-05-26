One dead in Fitchburg highway crash

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of an SUV was killed late Wednesday night when his vehicle collided with a semi on Fitchburg highway.

According to the police department, the 27-year-old was headed the wrong way on Hwy. 14 around 11:15 p.m. when his SUV struck the oncoming tractor-trailer, near Lacy Rd.

The Fitchburg Police Dept. statement reported the SUV’s driver had been thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The report noted that there were no passengers in either vehicle.

Investigators pointed out that heavy fog had been reported along Hwy. 14 prior to the crash, but they have not determined if that played a role in the collision. FPD continues to investigate the wreck.

The crash closed the highway for more than four hours.

The names of the drivers were not released.

