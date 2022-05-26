Advertisement

One dead in Fitchburg highway crash

The crash happened near Fitchburg around 11:15 p.m.
generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of an SUV was killed late Wednesday night when his vehicle collided with a semi on Fitchburg highway.

According to the police department, the 27-year-old was headed the wrong way on Hwy. 14 around 11:15 p.m. when his SUV struck the oncoming tractor-trailer, near Lacy Rd.

The Fitchburg Police Dept. statement reported the SUV’s driver had been thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The report noted that there were no passengers in either vehicle.

Investigators pointed out that heavy fog had been reported along Hwy. 14 prior to the crash, but they have not determined if that played a role in the collision. FPD continues to investigate the wreck.

The crash closed the highway for more than four hours.

The names of the drivers were not released.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Young kids accused after gross discovery at Madison elementary school
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

Celebrate Take Your Brat to Work Day, on May 27, 2022.
NBC15′s Take Your Brat to Work Day is Friday
Celebrate Take Your Brat to Work Day, on May 27, 2022.
Take Your Brat to Work this Friday!
Occupied vehicle struck by gunfire on Madison’s east side
Amber M. Lundgren
Amber Lundgren convicted in Sauk Co. killing
Evansville grain fire does $850,000 in damage