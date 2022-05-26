Poll: 40% of U.S. adults say abortion is one of the most important issues to them

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four in ten adults across the country say abortion is one of the most important issues to them, according to a new Marquette Law School poll released Thursday.

The poll, which was conducted a week after a draft opinion proposing to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked, also found that 39% of adults say abortion is somewhat important to them and 21% say it is not very or not at all important.

Poll Date One of the most important issues Somewhat important Not very important Not important at all 5/9-19 40 39 15 6

The issue of abortion varies strongly based on a person’s political ideology, with Democrats ranking the issue more importantly than those who identify as Independent or Republican. Almost half of Democrats say abortion is one of the most important issues to them, while just over 30% of Republicans say it is one of the most important issues to them.

The poll also found that 29% of respondents believe abortion should be legal in all cases, while 38% said it should be legal in most cases. Nearly a quarter of respondents said it should be illegal in most cases and 8% said it should be illegal in all cases.

The poll took place from May 9-19 and surveyed 1,004 adults. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.9%.

According to a poll released Wednesday, public opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court took a steep drop following the leak of a draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

