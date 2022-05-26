Advertisement

Portion of Hwy 61 in Grant Co. becomes an ATV/UTV route

ATV
ATV(ATVist / Wikipedia / CC BY 3.0)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers are urged to use caution on part of Highway 61 as it becomes an ATV/UTV route, Grant County officials announced Thursday.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Thursday there is likely to be increased traffic on the roadway as a result.

The portion of Highway 61 from Boscobel to Crawford County will be affected by the change.

Several towns and counties across Wisconsin passed legislation following the spring election to expand the range of where it is allowed to drive ATVs and UTVs. Towns like Porter and Palmyra put referendums on their ballots to allow ATV/UTVs on the roads in town.

At the time, Wisconsin ATV/UTV Association President Randy Harden said registration for in-state and out-of-state riders in Wisconsin is over the half-million mark.

The WATVA says there are over 4,000 miles of shared winter trails, over 22,000 spring-summer-fall miles of trails and more than 46,000 miles of legal road routes for riders in Wisconsin.

Hwy 61 from Boscobel to Crawford County is now a ATV/UTV route. Please use caution in the area, there will surely be increased travel on this roadway.

Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office, WI on Thursday, May 26, 2022

