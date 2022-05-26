Advertisement

Small plane crashes in Wauwatosa yard

A small plane crashed in Wauwatosa.
A small plane crashed in Wauwatosa.(WTMJ/NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A small plane crashed into a Wauwatosa yard Thursday afternoon, WTMJ reports.

The Wauwatosa Police Department reported around 3:20 p.m. that it was investigating the plane crash on North 103 Street and West Courtland Avenue.

WTMJ reported that the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport stated that it was aware of a small private plane that was making an “off airport landing” in the area. The Federal Aviation Administration revealed that the plane is a Cessna 152 registered to Spring Green Aviation East in Oconomowoc, a flight school company.

The agency urged the public to avoid the area as crews work to investigate the crash.

There is no information yet on injuries or what caused the plane to go down.

NBC15 will update this story as details develop.

