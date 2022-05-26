Storms Likely Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Low pressure passes to our south as we had into tonight. This will keep stormy conditions around into very early Friday. Some of the storms Thursday evening could be on the strong to severe side with heavy rain, small hail, and isolated funnel clouds. Storms will decrease after midnight with lows down to the middle 50s.

Friday will start off cloudy with a few lingering sprinkles. Overall, it will be a decent day as we transition into a more summer-like pattern for the holiday weekend. Highs on Friday with decreasing clouds will be in the middle 60s.

The weekend looks decent with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the 70s and 80s. There is a daily chance of a pop up shower or storm. Most places will remain dry with and storm activity only impacting a location for a short amount of time. This summer pattern continues into much of next week.

A more significant weathermaker arrives Wednesday with a good chance of storms. This will bring much colder air by the end of the week with highs possibly dipping back into the upper 60s.

