Sun Prairie community celebrates crossing guard who goes above and beyond

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Crossing guard Jerry Larkins received a check for over $4,000 from the Sun Prairie community in recognition of his work keeping children safe and smiling at drivers.

Morning commuters honk and wave as Larkins walks students across the busy Main Street and Kroncke Drive in Sun Prairie.

”The kids are nice and overall the people driving through are nice,” Larkins said. “They’re at a point now where they see me slightly head towards there [the crosswalk] and bam they stop.”

He said it’s not the easiest career for a retiree.

”What’s the hardest part?” NBC15 asked. “Getting up in the morning. That La-Z-Boy feels pretty good at 5 o’clock in the morning,” Larkins said.

Krista Landry’s stepson goes to Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School and she appreciated Larkins hard work.

”It’s a scary thought just sending them out into the world,” Landry said. “So knowing that he’s safe at all times is really important.”

She said he goes above and beyond to keep children safe and make people smile every day.

”No matter the weather Jerry is always out here doing his job and doing it with a smile and I think that is a big lesson,” Landry said. “If he can do that that makes other problems seem not so significant.”

She put out a GoFundMe request online for the Sun Prairie community to tip Larkins at the end of the school year. So far they’ve raised $4,400.

Landry, Larkins’ daughter and other community members surprised Larkins with a symbolic check on Thursday morning.

Larkins was overwhelmed with emotions.

He said it took three years to establish this bond with the community and that it’s the best retirement gig ever.

