Take Your Brat to Work this Friday!

Celebrate Take Your Brat to Work Day, on May 27, 2022.
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Set your alarms! You’re going to need to get up a little earlier on Friday, so you can grab a brat to celebrate ‘Take Your Brat to Work Day.’ This year promises to be extra special as one of Madison’s traditional kickoffs to the unofficial summertime season returns after three long years.

Head down to the Willow Island, at the Alliant Center, early Friday morning to grab brats. Tim, Erin, Gabriella, and Charlie will all be there – and they are bringing plenty of brats with them. People can pick up their brat orders starting at 6 a.m. – but a word of warning: if you plan to be early in line, you’re going to want to get there even earlier.

All brats will be $4 and there is a choice of Johnsonville Brat, Johnsonville Chicken Chipotle Brat, Beyond Meat Veggie Brat, and Boar’s Head Quarter Pound Hot Dog.

You’ll have until 9 a.m. to get yours.

Can’t make it to Willow Island, or just don’t want to wake up that early, EatStreet has you covered. The Madison-based food delivery service will be dropping off orders across the city. Orders for EatStreet delivery can be made at this website: https://bratfest.com/activity/take-your-brat-to-work-day-delivery/

