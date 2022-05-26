Tornado confirmed near Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Rock Co. on Wednesday evening.

According to the agency’s report, the tornado developed around 6:50 p.m. near Paddock and Finley Roads as storms swept through Rock Co. Meteorologists are basing their time estimate on radar imagery.

It was spotted about six miles west-northwest of Beloit. The National Weather Service issued its confirmation based on social media posts.

NBC15 viewers have submitted images of the storm damage, including a shot of heavy damage to a red Chevrolet Cavalier that was stopped on a rural road outside of Afton.

If you have any pictures of the damage, you can submit them here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.