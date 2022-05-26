Advertisement

Tornado confirmed near Beloit

Storm damage from near Beloit on May 25, 2022.
Storm damage from near Beloit on May 25, 2022.(Submitted by Brenda Heath)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Rock Co. on Wednesday evening.

According to the agency’s report, the tornado developed around 6:50 p.m. near Paddock and Finley Roads as storms swept through Rock Co. Meteorologists are basing their time estimate on radar imagery.

It was spotted about six miles west-northwest of Beloit. The National Weather Service issued its confirmation based on social media posts.

NBC15 viewers have submitted images of the storm damage, including a shot of heavy damage to a red Chevrolet Cavalier that was stopped on a rural road outside of Afton.

If you have any pictures of the damage, you can submit them here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Young kids accused after gross discovery at Madison elementary school
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

Evansville grain fire does $850,000 in damage
3 hurt in Madison stabbings overnight
Much warmer weather is on the way for the holiday weekend.
A Warm Holiday Weekend Forecast
generic crash
Highway 14 EB closed after crash