A Warm Holiday Weekend Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A few more showers are expected later today and into tonight. Low pressure is making its way northward through the region. A warm front passed through overnight. Behind it, both temperatures and humidity levels have risen. Southerly wind will draw in warmer air today, but as a cold front moves through this afternoon, wind will shift back to northerly. Highs today will reach the upper 60s. Average highs for this time of the year are in the lower 70s.

Much warmer weather is on the way for the holiday weekend. (wmtv)

We will then see a warming trend through the holiday weekend. Highs by Friday will be in the upper 60s. By Saturday, highs reach the middle 70s, and by Sunday we will see highs back in the 80s. On Monday and Tuesday of next week, highs will be near 90 degrees with high humidity levels. It looks mainly dry during the weekend.

Today: Cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. High: 69. Wind: Bec. N 5-10.

Tonight: Cloudy with showers likely in the evening. Low: 53. Wind NE 10.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 68.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 75.

