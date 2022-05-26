Wisconsin Beef Council supports Feeding Wisconsin with donation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Beef Council presented Feeding Wisconsin with a donation to their cause Thursday.

The Beef Council donated $4,500 to Feeding Wisconsin as part of a commitment to donate proceeds from the second annual Burgers and Buns Fun Run.

Protein can be an expensive item, so many low-income families have to go without the proper amount of protein in their diets.

The donation will help food banks from all over Wisconsin purchase food and further help those who are hungry.

“When we are able to get beef and other proteins into our warehouse, it goes out quickly. So we know that, you know, Wisconsinites experiencing hunger and coming through the lines at pantries will be grateful to have that resource available to them,” Director of Feeding Wisconsin Stephanie Jung Dorfman said.

Nearly 150 people participated in-person and virtually in the Burgers and Buns Fun Run to celebrate May Beef Month and Wisconsin beef farmers.

Feeding Wisconsin is the state association of the six regional Feeding America food banks that provide food to almost 1,000 local food programs in all 72 Wisconsin counties.

