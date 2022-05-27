Advertisement

Biden to address Naval grads amid Texas, Ukraine backdrop

President Joe Biden listens to Vice President Kamala Harris speak before he signs an executive...
President Joe Biden listens to Vice President Kamala Harris speak before he signs an executive order in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Washington. Biden is set to address graduates at the United States Naval Academy Friday amid turbulence abroad with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and tragedy at home after two mass shootings in as many weeks. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By ZEKE MILLER
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to address graduates at the United States Naval Academy Friday amid turbulence abroad with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and tragedy at home after two mass shootings in as many weeks.

Biden’s remarks to the more than 1,000 newly commissioned ensigns and second lieutenants at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, will be his first commencement address of the year.

He is also set to deliver remarks at Saturday’s graduation ceremony at the University of Delaware, his alma mater. On Sunday, the president will visit Uvalde, Texas to console grieving families after Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers.

