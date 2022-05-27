COVID-19 community levels retreat across Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The gradual decline in new confirmed COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin was reflected to a greater degree in the latest COVID-19 Community Levels map, released Thursday.

After a two-week increase that resulted in 18 counties reporting transmission levels the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would consider high, that number was cut in half on the latest map posted by the state’s Department of Health Services. The number of counties in the medium category dropped sharply as well, falling from 35 to 24 counties.

Those declines resulted in more than half the states on the CDC’s map being colored green, indicated low community levels. Thirty-eight counties are now listed as low, twice as many as last week.

No counties in south-central or southwest Wisconsin hit high levels, the map showed, while the westernmost were all shaded green. Columbia, Dane, Iowa, Juneau, Marquette, Rock, and Sauk counties all remained in the medium column.

Public Health Madison and Dane Co. shared the statistics the CDC uses to determine community levels on Friday. While they show the county remains far above the case count where a county could be considered high, the other factors, involving hospitalizations, retreated.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels, on May 27, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

On Friday, the latest daily update on case count continued its nearly two-week long slide from recent highs. With just under 2,000 cases reported to end the week, the seven-day rolling average fell to 1,838 cases per day over the previous week. As recently as May 15, the average stood at 2,200 cases per day.

Deaths connected to COVID-19 are set to cross another milestone over the weekend, with the number of people confirmed to have died from COVID-19 or complications from the virus currently sits at 12,997, the report found.

