Crash on eastbound Beltline near Monona shuts down two right lanes

Crash on the Madison Beltline near the Yahara River Bridge.
Crash on the Madison Beltline near the Yahara River Bridge.(WisDOT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash Friday on the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Monona is shutting down lanes going into Memorial Day weekend.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out an alert around 5:40 p.m. Friday, saying the two right lanes of US 12/18 eastbound near the Yahara River Bridge is blocked due to a crash.

The alert estimated that the crash would take about an hour to clear.

The Monona Police Department is responding.

