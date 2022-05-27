Flags to fly at half-staff on Memorial Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff on Monday morning to honor all the men and women in uniform who gave their lives to protect the United States.

Gov. Tony Evers issued the order Friday order the American and Wisconsin flags lowered for Memorial Day as a tribute to the fallen, noting the countries history of honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“On Memorial Day, we continue a tradition that has been a part of our nation’s history for over a century, honoring and remembering the generations of brave and selfless servicemembers—soldiers, sailors, marines, and airmen—who laid down their lives in defense of our nation and our shared values,” Gov. Evers said.

Memorial Day traces its roots to 1868, the year after the Civil War ended, with local communities marking the day, the Veterans Administration explains. Nearly a hundred years later, Waterloo, New York, was recognized as the birthplace of Memorial Day.

Maj. Gen. John Logan suggested the day be marked on May 30 - which is the date Memorial Day will fall on this year - because, he believed, that flowers across the country would be in bloom at that time. The Wisconsin Historical Society notes that, by 1875, people in Madison were already marking the day.

“On this solemn national holiday, I join Wisconsinites and folks across the country in paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service our country, as well as the family members and loved ones they left behind,” Evers continued.

The order states that flags should fly at half-staff from sunrise through noon.

