Flames fill empty Beaver Dam school bus

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - No injuries have been reported after a Beaver Dam school bus became engulfed in flames Thursday afternoon.

According to the Beaver Dam Fire Department, at around 1:02 p.m., after receiving report of a fire, crews were dispatched to a gas station on N7160 Raceway Road in Beaver Dam.

Prior to crews arriving, a Badger Bus employee attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher. Flames were soon pouring out of nearly every window of the bus. Employees also moved other buses that were in the vicinity of the fire, the report said.

Once on scene, firefighters used a hose line to fight the flames. After about 45 minutes, the fire was extinguished and mop up operations took place.

The Fire Department said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. It credited the quick actions taken by Badger Bus and United Cooperative employees for preventing further spread.

