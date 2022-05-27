Home damaged by gunfire after Dane Co. shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A home was struck by gunfire multiple times Friday after the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reports two vehicles stopped on the street and one person started shooting.

Deputies responded around 12:55 p.m. to the 4600 block of Dennis Drive, in the Town of Burke, for a report of shots fired.

The Dane County deputies were told by witnesses that two vehicles parked on the street and one person got out. That suspect then allegedly started shooting.

Both suspects fled from the scene before officers arrived.

The sheriff’s office stated that no one was injured during the incident, but a home was struck multiple times.

The first vehicle allegedly involved was described as a black Dodge Challenger or Charger, while deputies described the second vehicle as a dark blue sedan. Both vehicles also had tinted windows, authorities added.

Anyone with information on this shots fired incident is urged to contact the Dane Co Sheriff’s Office at 608-284-6900.

