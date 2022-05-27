Laundry facility fire still under investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is still working to determine what sparked a fire at a commercial laundry facility on Thursday morning.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze around 10 a.m. after a fire alarm went off. As they arrived at the structure, in the 1300 block of W. Badger Road, they reported seeing smoke seep from the roof line.

The power was shut off to the business’s dryers and firefighters made their way through the haze of smoke in the building, using a thermal imaging camera, to find out where it was coming from. When they made to the roof, the firefighters could see flames under the rooftop.

Using a waterline to put out the fire, the firefighters checked the vicinity to ensure they kept the flames from spreading and determined they contained it to that area.

While investigators have not settled on the cause, they are focusing on a seam in the dryer duct piping. They suspect the hot air from the dryer vent leaked out and caused the wooden frame to catch fire.

