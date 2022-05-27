Advertisement

Laundry facility fire still under investigation

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is still working to determine what sparked a fire at a commercial laundry facility on Thursday morning.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze around 10 a.m. after a fire alarm went off. As they arrived at the structure, in the 1300 block of W. Badger Road, they reported seeing smoke seep from the roof line.

The power was shut off to the business’s dryers and firefighters made their way through the haze of smoke in the building, using a thermal imaging camera, to find out where it was coming from. When they made to the roof, the firefighters could see flames under the rooftop.

Using a waterline to put out the fire, the firefighters checked the vicinity to ensure they kept the flames from spreading and determined they contained it to that area.

While investigators have not settled on the cause, they are focusing on a seam in the dryer duct piping. They suspect the hot air from the dryer vent leaked out and caused the wooden frame to catch fire.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Young kids accused after gross discovery at Madison elementary school
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

NBC15 News' Erin Sullivan and Gabriella Rusk mark the beginning of Brat Fest, on May 27, 2022.
Take Your Brat to Work Day in pictures
Flags to fly at half-staff on Memorial Day
Brat Fest is set for Friday, May 27, 2022.
It’s Take Your Brat to Work Day!
Millions across the country plan to camp this Memorial Day weekend
Millions across the country plan to camp this Memorial Day weekend