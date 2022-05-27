Millions across the country plan to camp this Memorial Day weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is advising people to book reservations for camping at state parks this Memorial Day weekend.

With this weekend being the unofficial kickoff to summer, millions across the country are expected to camp this weekend.

According to officials, it’s easy to make a reservation on the DNR’s website, and they’re offering new features to make booking even simpler.

“We also have a great new feature on the website where you can sign up for email alerts, so if you’re looking for a date or a park to camp in, you can sign up for it, and it will then send you an email if anything becomes available,” State Parks Business Operations Chief Chris Pedretti said.

Pedretti said people should buy their admission passes online before heading to the parks.

A 2022 camping report said camping accounts for 40% of all leisure travel trips taken in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.