Monroe Co. officials recover body from La Crosse River

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities recovered a body Friday afternoon from the La Crosse River in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a call just after 12:30 from a canoer, saying a possible body was found in the river near the Hammer Road crossing, in the Township of Sparta.

The sheriff’s office retrieved the body after arriving at the river.

Officials have identified the person, but stated that they are waiting to release the victim’s identity until their family has been notified.

Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this incident, describing it as “active and ongoing.”

The sheriff’s office was assisted by several agencies, including the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Sparta Area Fire District.

