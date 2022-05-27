Advertisement

Pilot in critical condition after crash in Wauwatosa

A student pilot is critical condition after his small plane crashed in Wauwatosa
Plane crashes in Wauwatosa yard.
Plane crashes in Wauwatosa yard.(WTMJ/NBC)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A student pilot is critical condition after his small plane crashed in Wauwatosa.

Police said in a statement Friday that the two-seat Cessna 152 crashed in a home’s backyard Thursday afternoon after taking off from Timmerman Airport on Milwaukee’s north side. The 18-year-old pilot was the only person on board. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No one on the ground was hurt.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. Witnesses have said it appears the pilot was practicing takeoffs and landings before the crash.

