Sheriff: Richland Center woman arrested after pedestrian dies in crash

By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Richland Center woman faces a possible homicide charge after a pedestrian was struck by the vehicle she was driving Thursday afternoon, the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Molly Rutherford was heading north on State Hwy. 58 shortly before 3 p.m. when her vehicle struck an 86-year-old woman crossing the roadway. Deputies reported finding the pedestrian along the ditch line where she had died from her injuries.

Rutherford pulled over to the shoulder where deputies were able to talk to her. No one in the vehicle was injured.

Investigators did not show any signs of impairment, the Sheriff’s Office noted, adding that she has submitted to a blood draw.

Rutherford was taken into custody and booked into the Richland Co. jail on a count of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office’s statement did not indicate what may have led to the crash.

