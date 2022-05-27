Advertisement

Student threat triggers lockdowns in Slinger

The student may have yelled about having a gun while in the hallway.
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three schools in Slinger were locked down on Friday when a student standing in the hallway of the middle school reportedly yelled about having a gun.

The Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed responding to Slinger Middle School after a report that a child had a weapon. Authorities noted that no gun has been located. As of 1 p.m., they were continuing with their search of the building.

In a statement to families shortly after the lockdowns began, the district told them, “At this point, it is still an active investigation but we believe this may have been a case of a foolish statement coming from a possibly joking manner,” TMJ4 reported.

A suspect was taken into custody, the Sheriff’s Office stated. It did not indicated whether the suspect was a student.

No injuries were reported, authorities added.

