Take Your Brat to Work Day in pictures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brat Fest is here! What better way to celebrate than kicking off your Friday with a freshly grilled brat?

Hundreds of people (and a few non-people) thought so and they lined up early at the Alliant Energy Center for Take Your Brat to Work Day. Waiting for them were dozens of backyard chefs will grills stuffed with sausages.

As the cars rolled through NBC15′s The Morning Show team - Gabriella Rusk, Erin Sullivan, and Charlie Shortino - joined everyone handing out the brats all morning long. While Take Your Brat to Work Day ends at 9 a.m., but if you can’t make it, don’t worry. EatStreet has you covered. The Madison-based food delivery service will be dropping off orders across the city.

Orders for EatStreet delivery can be made at this website: https://bratfest.com/activity/take-your-brat-to-work-day-delivery/

Starting Early

Yes it’s Take Your Brat To Work Day here in Wisconsin! 5am and the first of many brats on the grill for this weekend! #MemorialDayWeekend pic.twitter.com/nzSR7h7UXO — Coach (@CoachPlaya) May 27, 2022

Got my...20 brats!! Great job NBC 15!!! Posted by Bob Defatte on Friday, May 27, 2022

Time to Begin

Dennis was the first in line this morning for #BratsforBreakfast! Lots of people here to kick off @BratFest with Take Your Brat to Work Day. So glad to be back! #NBC15 #TYBTYWD #BratsforGood pic.twitter.com/G6cWLJ2qwO — NBC15 News (@nbc15_madison) May 27, 2022

You Don’t Have to be Human to ♥ Brats! 🐶 and 🐴 are Welcome Too

Come on down to Take Your Brat to Work Day! Be the office hero! #TYBTWD #BratFest pic.twitter.com/YK0h26gOoW — Brat Fest (@BratFest) May 27, 2022

No Cars Required

This dad and his 3 daughters biked 30 minutes to #TYBTWD! Repeat customers, too 👊🏼 Were here until 9! Bike up or Drive Up. #NBC15 #BratsforBreakfast #BratsforGood #BikeforBrats pic.twitter.com/RRm5oAtNV2 — NBC15 News (@nbc15_madison) May 27, 2022

Running for #BratsforBreakfast! These guys make the 5 mile loop from @findorff HQ each year. Grateful for your support at Take Your Brat to Work Day! #TYBTWD #BratsforGood #BratFest2022 #NBC15 pic.twitter.com/RjZsevQQVK — NBC15 News (@nbc15_madison) May 27, 2022

We’re Going to Need a Bigger Bun

HAPPY TAKE YOUR BRAT TO WORK DAY!!!



Get your butts over to the Alliant Energy Center to git yer brats for all your amazing co-workers.



Here's a photo of Charlie from 2013 with the world's longest brat! pic.twitter.com/uecdU9wpQ7 — Tim Elliott NBC15 (@TheTimReport) May 27, 2022

Left Behind

Most Importantly: Thank You So Much to Everyone Who Made Today Special!

Wish we had SMELLAVISION. It’s amazing out here. Lines opened early

and they’re moving! Sonce and Theresa are just 2 of the @BratFest volunteers making #TYBTYWD happen! #NBC15 #BratsforBreakfast #BratsforGood pic.twitter.com/GVG9O6a8lo — NBC15 News (@nbc15_madison) May 27, 2022

These guys always show up for us— from Share Your Holidays, to the NBC15 Diaper Drive, and again today at Take Your Brat to Work Day! Thank you, @TWOMENMadison! #TYBTWD #BratsforBreakfast #BratsforGood #BratFest2022 pic.twitter.com/H0MVXpMye6 — NBC15 News (@nbc15_madison) May 27, 2022

