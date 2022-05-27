Advertisement

Take Your Brat to Work Day in pictures

NBC15 News' Erin Sullivan and Gabriella Rusk mark the beginning of Brat Fest, on May 27, 2022.
NBC15 News' Erin Sullivan and Gabriella Rusk mark the beginning of Brat Fest, on May 27, 2022.(WMTV-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brat Fest is here! What better way to celebrate than kicking off your Friday with a freshly grilled brat?

Hundreds of people (and a few non-people) thought so and they lined up early at the Alliant Energy Center for Take Your Brat to Work Day. Waiting for them were dozens of backyard chefs will grills stuffed with sausages.

As the cars rolled through NBC15′s The Morning Show team - Gabriella Rusk, Erin Sullivan, and Charlie Shortino - joined everyone handing out the brats all morning long. While Take Your Brat to Work Day ends at 9 a.m., but if you can’t make it, don’t worry. EatStreet has you covered. The Madison-based food delivery service will be dropping off orders across the city.

Orders for EatStreet delivery can be made at this website: https://bratfest.com/activity/take-your-brat-to-work-day-delivery/

Starting Early

Got my...20 brats!! Great job NBC 15!!!

Posted by Bob Defatte on Friday, May 27, 2022

Time to Begin

You Don’t Have to be Human to ♥ Brats! 🐶 and 🐴 are Welcome Too

No Cars Required

We’re Going to Need a Bigger Bun

Left Behind

Most Importantly: Thank You So Much to Everyone Who Made Today Special!

