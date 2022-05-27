Take Your Brat to Work Day in pictures
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brat Fest is here! What better way to celebrate than kicking off your Friday with a freshly grilled brat?
Hundreds of people (and a few non-people) thought so and they lined up early at the Alliant Energy Center for Take Your Brat to Work Day. Waiting for them were dozens of backyard chefs will grills stuffed with sausages.
As the cars rolled through NBC15′s The Morning Show team - Gabriella Rusk, Erin Sullivan, and Charlie Shortino - joined everyone handing out the brats all morning long. While Take Your Brat to Work Day ends at 9 a.m., but if you can’t make it, don’t worry. EatStreet has you covered. The Madison-based food delivery service will be dropping off orders across the city.
Orders for EatStreet delivery can be made at this website: https://bratfest.com/activity/take-your-brat-to-work-day-delivery/
Starting Early
Time to Begin
You Don’t Have to be Human to ♥ Brats! 🐶 and 🐴 are Welcome Too
No Cars Required
We’re Going to Need a Bigger Bun
Left Behind
Most Importantly: Thank You So Much to Everyone Who Made Today Special!
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.