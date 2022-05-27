Advertisement

Weekend Forecast: Warming Up

Temperatures will climb into the 70s and 80s Saturday & Sunday. Memorial Day turns almost hot & humid!
Highs climb into the 70s and 80s across Southern Wisconsin!
Highs climb into the 70s and 80s across Southern Wisconsin!
By Brendan Johnson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a period of wet weather, southern Wisconsin heats up for Memorial Day weekend. Highs are expected to climb through the 70s and into the 80s by Sunday/Monday. A SW pattern will usher in the warmer temps, but we’ll need to keep an eye out for any stray showers/storms that wander into Wisconsin from the West.

Friday morning starts off with drizzle and light showers as low-pressure pulls away from the region. Winds have been breezy and will gradually calm as the day wears on. Decreasing clouds are expected with highs only in the mid - upper 60s.

Lows fall into the 50s overnight with some clearing expected. Saturday starts off with sunshine, but an area of warm & moist air will work into the Badger State. There is a slight chance for isolated showers - mainly NW of Madison. Highs will top off in the mid 70s.

SW flow continues into the beginning of next week - bringing highs in the lower & mid-80s for Sunday/Memorial Day.

A cold front will bring another round of showers/storms late Tuesday. A mid-level disturbance is expected on Wednesday - again, raising chances for showers. Highs will drop below-average by the middle of next week.

