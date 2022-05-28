Advertisement

AP source: Lakers choose Darvin Ham as next head coach

FILE - Milwaukee Bucks acting coach Darvin Ham watches during the first half of the team's NBA...
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks acting coach Darvin Ham watches during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 8, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. A person with knowledge of the decision says Ham has accepted an offer to be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. The person spoke with The Associated Press on Friday, May 27, on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)(Matt Kelley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision says Darvin Ham has accepted an offer to be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced. The 48-year-old Ham is getting his first head coaching job as the 28th coach of the Lakers. He has been an assistant to Mike Budenholzer with the Bucks since 2018, playing a role in their run to the 2021 NBA title. Ham was an assistant with the Lakers from 2011-13.

