City of Beloit firefighters place flags on graves of veterans
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Beloit firefighters and retirees placed small American flags on veterans’ graves Friday ahead of Memorial Day.
The City of Beloit Fire Department stated that this tradition has held steady over the course of history, going on since World War II.
The agency thanked those who have served and said it was thinking of fallen soldiers.
It asked the community to take a moment and reflect on those who died defending freedom.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.