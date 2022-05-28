Dane Co. health officials to hold rally to raise awareness of gun violence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials are hosting a walk and rally next week to show the importance of gun violence prevention and awareness.

Following the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this week, Public Health Madison and Dane County Director of Policy, Planning and Evaluation Aurielle Smith says it’s time for change and action now more than ever.

“We are heartbroken for the 19 children and 2 teachers whose lives were tragically cut short,” Smith said.

The “Wear Orange Day” walk and rally will take place on June 3 in collaboration with community partners and to recognize National Gun Awareness Day. The event is an initiative of Everytown for Gun Safety, which is an organization led by parents, survivors, educators and citizens.

The agency noted that the U.S. has four times the number of gun homicides per 100,000 residents in any other country worldwide, which includes children. PHMDC noted that 18,000 children and teens are shot and either killed or wounded every year.

“This kind of senseless violence sends shockwaves of harm and trauma through the families involved and extends into communities throughout our country,” Smith said. “Our children deserve better. Our children deserve to feel safe in our community. Our children deserve action. We ask that you show your support by wearing orange, and joining us on June 3.”

Those who wish to join the rally can wear orange and meet at Villager Shopping Center parking lot at 2300 South Park Street. The walk will end at Penn Park at 2101 Fisher Street.

Community speakers and organizations will be at the event to discuss gun violence prevention in the community.

