Madison teachers rebuff Wisconsin GOP leader’s comments about arming educators

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In response to Wisconsin’s top legislative Republican saying he was open to arming teachers, Madison Metropolitan School District teachers say they don’t want to be armed in the classroom.

MMSD teachers held a walkout on Friday to advocate for higher wages to compete with inflation and the cost of living.

During the event, Wright Middle School teacher Andrea Missureli said she does not agree with recent comments made by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. He said the idea of arming teachers “should be on the table”.

Wright said arming teachers would not make schools safer, but she argues stricter gun laws would.

”We hope that they vote on smarter gun safety laws, doing background checks and waiting periods,” she said. “These are easy things. We’re not saying take away everybody’s guns.“

Wright said she would refuse to have a gun in her classroom and that she believes spending money on mental health resources would be more helpful.

