MFD sets trailer ablaze during Brat Fest side-by-side burn demonstration

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department, in partnership with the National Fire Sprinkler Association, set a trailer ablaze this afternoon to demonstrate the importance of fire sprinklers.

Brat Fest attendees had the opportunity to feel the heat while witnessing two fires; one fire took place on the side of a trailer without a sprinkler system, the other fire was set on the side that included a sprinkler system.

Bill Sullivan, Fire Protection Engineer at MFD, said the department is not only looking to educate the community on the power of fire, but also the speed that fire sprinklers can have in reacting to a fire.

“What we find is that the majority of people don’t even realize they can put fire sprinklers in their homes, especially new construction,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is educate the public that it is an option and if people start asking for it, like they do granite countertops, will become a little more mainstream.”

The demonstration made clear just how quickly flames can be extinguished when sprinklers are present. Sullivan said most fires should be controlled by a single fire sprinkler if properly intact.

