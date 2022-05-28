Advertisement

MFD sets trailer ablaze during Brat Fest side-by-side burn demonstration

The Madison Fire Department, in partnership with the National Fire Sprinkler Association, set a...
The Madison Fire Department, in partnership with the National Fire Sprinkler Association, set a trailer ablaze this afternoon to demonstrate the importance of fire sprinklers.(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department, in partnership with the National Fire Sprinkler Association, set a trailer ablaze this afternoon to demonstrate the importance of fire sprinklers.

Brat Fest attendees had the opportunity to feel the heat while witnessing two fires; one fire took place on the side of a trailer without a sprinkler system, the other fire was set on the side that included a sprinkler system.

Bill Sullivan, Fire Protection Engineer at MFD, said the department is not only looking to educate the community on the power of fire, but also the speed that fire sprinklers can have in reacting to a fire.

“What we find is that the majority of people don’t even realize they can put fire sprinklers in their homes, especially new construction,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is educate the public that it is an option and if people start asking for it, like they do granite countertops, will become a little more mainstream.”

The demonstration made clear just how quickly flames can be extinguished when sprinklers are present. Sullivan said most fires should be controlled by a single fire sprinkler if properly intact.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Young kids accused after gross discovery at Madison elementary school
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

Over 4,000 community members gathered at Sunset Ridge Dairy Saturday morning for the 42nd...
Thousands share a meal together at Green Co. Breakfast on the Farm
The DNR is inviting families to head outdoors during Free Fun Weekend, which will take place...
Wisconsin DNR to host annual Free Fun Weekend
Memorial Day weekend is known as the unofficial kickoff to summer, which means kids will be...
UW Health Kids offers water safety tips to keep kids safe this summer
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks acting coach Darvin Ham watches during the first half of the team's NBA...
AP source: Lakers choose Darvin Ham as next head coach