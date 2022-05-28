Shots fired in Janesville neighborhood

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shell casings were found in a Janesville neighborhood after the Janesville Police Department received a report about shots being fired on Saturday morning.

After arriving at the 200 block of S. Jackson St., someone on scene told police that shots were fired at their residence, according to the JPD.

Police then noticed that shots were fired at an unoccupied vehicle in the area.

The JPD also said they searched an apartment in the area where more evidence was found.

No injuries were reported.

Police ask that if anyone has any information about this incident or any other crime in the area, to report it to the Janesville Police Department.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.