Spotty Showers Today; Warmer for Memorial Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Memorial Day weekend looks great across southern Wisconsin! There are a few shower chances, but most remain dry as summer-like heat works in.

Saturday starts off with sunshine, but warm & moist air will work into the Badger State. An upper-level wave moves across the north-central Plains into Wisconsin this morning/afternoon. There is a slight chance for isolated showers - mainly north of Madison. Dry air will limit rain chances around the capital region. Highs will top off in the mid 70s.

SW flow continues into the beginning of next week - bringing highs in the lower & mid-80s for Sunday/Memorial Day. Outside of a pop-up shower, both days appear dry & sunny!

A cold front will bring another round of showers/storms late Tuesday. However, the main source of energy with this particular setup remains to the North.

A mid-level disturbance is expected on Wednesday - again, raising chances for showers. Highs will drop below-average by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.