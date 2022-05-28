Advertisement

Spotty Showers Today; Warmer for Memorial Day

Isolated rain possible North of Madison; 80s/90s are back for Memorial Day.
Highs climb into the 80s - even to near 90 - for Memorial Day!
By Brendan Johnson
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Memorial Day weekend looks great across southern Wisconsin! There are a few shower chances, but most remain dry as summer-like heat works in.

Saturday starts off with sunshine, but warm & moist air will work into the Badger State. An upper-level wave moves across the north-central Plains into Wisconsin this morning/afternoon. There is a slight chance for isolated showers - mainly north of Madison. Dry air will limit rain chances around the capital region. Highs will top off in the mid 70s.

SW flow continues into the beginning of next week - bringing highs in the lower & mid-80s for Sunday/Memorial Day. Outside of a pop-up shower, both days appear dry & sunny!

A cold front will bring another round of showers/storms late Tuesday. However, the main source of energy with this particular setup remains to the North.

A mid-level disturbance is expected on Wednesday - again, raising chances for showers. Highs will drop below-average by the middle of next week.

