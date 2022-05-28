Advertisement

Summer-like weekend ahead

By Brian Doogs
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The holiday weekend is upon us, and it is going to start to feel more like summer. Clearing skies expected tonight with pleasant temperature into the lower 50s.  Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures will rebound to the middle 70s. There will be a warm front that moves through the area. As this happens, there is the chance of a few pop-up showers and storms. Partly cloudy skies Saturday night with lows around 60.

Sunday and Monday will feature highs into the middle and upper 80s. We will be in the warm sector so do expect some additional humidity. Winds will also pick up out of the south 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph possible. With the added heat and humidity, an isolated shower or storm is possible. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies.

Storm chances will start to increase by the middle of next week ahead of our next weathermaker. There are some timing issues to figure out, but this will bring much cooler temperatures by the end of the week with highs back to the 60s and 70s.

