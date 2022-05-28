Advertisement

Thousands share a meal together at Green Co. Breakfast on the Farm

Over 4,000 community members gathered at Sunset Ridge Dairy Saturday morning for the 42nd Annual Breakfast on the Farm
Over 4,000 community members gathered at Sunset Ridge Dairy Saturday morning for the 42nd Annual Breakfast on the Farm(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 4,000 community members gathered at Sunset Ridge Dairy Saturday morning for the 42nd Annual Breakfast on the Farm, hosted by the Duane and Jeanne and David and Tiffany Meier families.

From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. guests walked, or were transported from their vehicles by either a bus or tractor to the farm, where they could enjoy a buffet-style breakfast.

Sue Rieder, President of Green County Ag Chest, the sponsor of Breakfast on the Farm, said while the event preparation takes hard work, the outcome is well worth the wait.

“It’s quite the build up to get here and preparation, but once we’re here at 4 o’clock, 4:30 in the morning and we throw the light switch on the shed and the tents, and everybody gets cooking, and the coffee gets rolling, and then once those buses start showing up, it’s like ‘here we go,’” she said.

In addition to the meal, the event featured the band Stateline Playboys, a petting zoo, an antique tractor display as well as various craft vendors.

