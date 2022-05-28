UWSP baseball advances to first College World Series since 2013

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point baseball team punched their ticket to their first College World Series since 2013 with an 11-7 win over UW-Whitewater Saturday.

“A lot of us worked very hard for this. Finally, a dream came true. Job is not finished, but definitely something to be excited for,” senior Aaron Simmons said.

The Pointers jumped out to a 3-0 lead, and later a 6-3 lead, but the Warhawks battled back and cut the game to a one-run advantage in the eighth inning 7-6. In that eighth inning, the Pointers got their biggest hit of the season as Logan Matson crushed a grand slam to give the Pointers an 11-7 advantage. The Neillsville native finished the day 2-4 with four runs driven in.

The Warhawks ended up loading the bases in the ninth, but Austin Syvertson closed the door with a strikeout to end the game and ensure the trip to the College World Series.

“We work for this and we know we can do this and we’re just grinding through it,” Simmons said.

In addition to Matson’s heroics, Lucas Luedtke had a solid day, going 3-4 from the plate. All three of his hits were long balls, which included four RBI and four runs scored. The Pointers scored their 11 runs on 15 hits, while the Warhawks only plated seven runs on 15 hits of their own.

“Just overwhelmed with emotions right now, happy to be on top,” Luedtke said.

The Pointers clinch their first trip to the CWS all-time and first since 2013. The 2022 NCAA D3 College World Series will take place in Cedar Rapids, IA next week.

