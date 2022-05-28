Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR to host annual Free Fun Weekend

The DNR is inviting families to head outdoors during Free Fun Weekend, which will take place June 4-5 and will waive state park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes.(WLUC)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is inviting the public to participate in the 10th annual Free Fun Weekend.

The DNR is inviting families to head outdoors during Free Fun Weekend, which will take place June 4-5 and will waive state park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth in state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas over the last 10 years. Free Fun Weekend is always a great opportunity for the parks crews to welcome summer visitors back,” DNR Bureau Director of Parks and Recreation Management Steve Schmelzer said.

During Free Fun Weekend, there will be fishing clinics at state properties for beginners. You can find clinics and more Free Fun events here.

Saturday, June 4 is also the perfect day to get out on the trails for National Trails Day. You can celebrate hometown trails by foot, bike, ATV, horse or watercraft.

“From beach strolls at shoreline properties like Door County’s Rock Island State Park, to biking and bird watching in forests like Kettle Moraine State Forest, to fishing and camping at river parks like Nelson Dewey in Grant County and relaxing near waterfalls found at Pattison State Park in Superior, there are abundant natural areas and hidden gems to explore,” Schmelzer said.

Wisconsin is home to 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, roughly 15,000 lakes and more.

Find a complete list of state properties, activities and maps by visiting the DNR’s website. Reserve a shelter or campsite in advance through the DNR’s online booking system.

The DNR encourages Wisconsinites to share their Free Fun Weekend adventures on social media using the hashtag #OutWiGo.

