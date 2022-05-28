Wisconsin DOT alerts upcoming closures of I-39/90 northbound ramp, US 12/18 westbound

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is alerting the public to nightly closures of the I-39/90 northbound ramp to US 12/18 westbound (Exit 142A) in Madison.

The closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Tuesday through Thursday nights, May 31-June 2.

Additionally, lane closures will take place on I-39/90 southbound between the County AB/Buckeye Road bridge and Beltline interchange from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

Crews will be completing polymer overlays on the interstate structures as carryover work from the I-39/90 project. Polymer overlay treatments work to enhance safety and durability by waterproofing and increasing traction on roadways.

Drivers should slow down and be alert for crews and equipment near the travel lanes.

The work operations and closures are weather dependent and subject to change.

