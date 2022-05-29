Advertisement

Burnes shuts down Cardinals’ offense in 8-0 Brewers win

Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a two-run home run...
Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, May 29, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Corbin Burnes tossed seven shutout innings and Jace Peterson hit a three-run homer to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Lorenzo Cain and Rowdy Tellez also homered for the Brewers. Milwaukee has won four of six and stretched its road record to 13-10. Burnes is the the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner and passed the 10-strikeout mark for the fourth game in a row with 11. He allowed just two hits. Miles Mikolas got the loss for the Cardinals. St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 20 games with a single in the ninth inning.

