Burnes shuts down Cardinals’ offense in 8-0 Brewers win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Corbin Burnes tossed seven shutout innings and Jace Peterson hit a three-run homer to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Lorenzo Cain and Rowdy Tellez also homered for the Brewers. Milwaukee has won four of six and stretched its road record to 13-10. Burnes is the the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner and passed the 10-strikeout mark for the fourth game in a row with 11. He allowed just two hits. Miles Mikolas got the loss for the Cardinals. St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 20 games with a single in the ninth inning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.