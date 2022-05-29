Advertisement

High gas prices may cause travelers to stay closer to home this Memorial Day weekend

High gas prices are making travel all the more expensive this weekend.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Triple A said Sunday’s gas price average is the highest recorded in Wisconsin.

The average gas price in Wisconsin on Sunday is $4.37.

That price is making travel all the more expensive over Memorial Day weekend.

Tourism is a big sector of the Wisconsin Dells economy, but the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau believes people will pick travel destinations closer to home, including the Dells.

“It helps us in a way that people may pick destinations that are closer to home, which is Wisconsin Dells,” Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau’s Leah Hauck-Mills said. “They may, you know, cut costs somewhere else, but it’s easily accessible to get to Wisconsin Dells, just with one tank of gas.”

As of Sunday, Triple A said the national average gas price is $4.61.

