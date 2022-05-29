Advertisement

Hot & Humid Memorial Day

First Alert Day Tuesday
Fireworks
Fireworks(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Partly to mostly cloudy skies linger as we had into tonight. Some drizzle and sprinkles can’t be ruled out, but we aren’t expecting any organized showers or storms at this point. Overnight lows will be warm and humid into the upper 60s. Memorial Day itself will be the hottest of the holiday weekend with highs approaching 90 degrees. With mostly sunny skies, rain chances should hold off until Tuesday night.

Tuesday will be a First Alert Day for the potential of strong and severe storms. Highs will once again be warm and humid into the middle 80s. There remains some timing questions and if storm activity Monday night will impact the severe threat. Stay tuned for updates Tuesday.

Calmer and cooler weather returns for the second half of the week with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will drop down into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Small storm chances will start to return heading into next weekend.

