Into the 80s/90s for Memorial Day

Get ready for the unofficial start of Summer!
Highs will climb into the upper 80s across southern Wisconsin.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready for the unofficial start of Summer! It’ll sure feel like it today & tomorrow. Warmer air surges into Wisconsin over the next 48 hours - bringing highs into the lower & mid-80s for Sunday/Memorial Day.

The strong movement of that warm air gets underway this morning. Latest hi-resolution models show decaying thunderstorms in the central Plains. There is a slight chance that a few of those may travel into southern Wisconsin this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected. Expect overall increasing cloud cover throughout the day with breezy southerly winds.

Memorial Day is a repeat forecast, but with a little bit more sunshine. Highs are again expected in the upper 80s.

A cold front will bring another round of showers/storms late Tuesday. However, the main source of energy with this particular setup remains to the North. Showers/storms that form along this front could give us a good soaking. There will be an opportunity for a stronger storm or two.

A mid-level disturbance is expected late Wednesday into Thursday - again, raising chances for showers. Highs will drop below-average by the middle/end of next week.

