Stoughton Fair officials worry Yahara River Park Project could impact their event

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Stoughton Fair organizers and participants are concerned the Yahara River Park Project could ruin the annual fair.

Stoughton Fair vice president Joe Conant said they lease most of their land from the City of Stoughton so there isn’t a lot of action he can take.

He is worried the project’s new parking lot will not allow the carnival to take place at its usual spot.

”When they go to phase three, which is the parking lot, we will no longer be able to put on a fair because of the fact we will not have the carnival to supplement the revenue,” Conant said.

Fair participant Sheryl Theobald uses the grounds for a pig show during Memorial Day weekend. She said the new layout would reduce their building space and traffic flow.

”If that space is eliminated we can no longer utilize this facility. We will have to look into moving our show to another spot,” Theobald said. ”It saddens me to think that we might lose out on the opportunity to use a facility like this especially if it turns into the concrete jungle. We have that in Madison we don’t need that in Stoughton.”

Conant said he is open to discussing different options with the City of Stoughton Parks and Recreation Department.

”The city council has voted this is the way they want it,” Conant said. “I want to work with them. I’ve wanted to work with them forever. I believe that that’s how you think outside the box to get things done. “

At previous meetings, parks and recreation director Dan Glynn said the new parking lot would improve parking for the fair.

”I think this creates more open space area and parking for the fair for sure,” Glynn said. “So… One of the things they need is more parking. They’ve always said they needed more parking… They could obviously setup for rides and things like that.”

Conant maintains the current plans will not work, but acknowledged it’s challenging to find common ground with a complicated project.

”In ten years if that’s a flourishing event then I look like the dumb one,” Conant said. ”It’s just impossible to make work with their plans the way they have it as it is now.”

NBC15 News reached out to Glynn and Stoughton Alder Regina Hirsch but did not receive an official statement.

