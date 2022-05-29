Advertisement

Swedish driver Ericsson gives Ganassi another Indy 500 win

Marcus Ericsson, of Sweden, celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at...
Marcus Ericsson, of Sweden, celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Ericsson had to leave Formula One to become a global superstar and achieved the goal Sunday when the Swedish driver won the Indianapolis 500. Ericsson took control of the race late and had it under control for Chip Ganassi Racing until a crash by teammate Jimmie Johnson with four laps remaining brought out a rare red-flag stoppage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After a 12-minute cleanup, the race resumed and Ericsson easily got the jump on Pato O’Ward. A crash back in traffic brought out the caution and Ericsson coasted to the victory podium under yellow.

