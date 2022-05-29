Advertisement

Woofstock music festival fundraiser to benefit Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin

For the first time since 2019, the event will offer live music, food trucks, local vendors,...
For the first time since 2019, the event will offer live music, food trucks, local vendors, family activities and a beer garden.(KEVN)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is holding its 2nd annual Woofstock music festival fundraiser.

This family and dog-friendly community event will be held at Beloit’s Telfer Park on Saturday, June 11 from 2-10 p.m.

For the first time since 2019, the event will offer live music, food trucks, local vendors, family activities and a beer garden.

Local musicians will perform live throughout the event, including during a Puppy Party (dance party). A variety of food trucks will be on site throughout the event as well.

Gray’s Brewing Company will offer a selection of local brews in the beer garden, and Timber Hill Winery will have wine slushies for sale.

A variety of other vendors and family activities will also be available including caricatures and a doggy obstacle course.

Admission prices are $15 for adults in advance and $20 the day of the event. Kids six to 12 are $5, and kids five and under are free. Dog admission is also free.

Tickets can be purchased online here or at the event. Woofstock t-shirts and dog bandanas are also available to order on the website.

A signed dog waiver is required to enter the event and can be completed in advance here or provided at the park entrance.

Visit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin’s website for more information on Woofstock.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nimkii Curley displays his cap during graduation ceremonies in Evanston, Ill.
Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation
Young kids accused after gross discovery at Madison elementary school
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog

Latest News

Marcus Ericsson, of Sweden, celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at...
Swedish driver Ericsson gives Ganassi another Indy 500 win
Stoughton Fair officials worry Yahara riverfront project could impact their event
Stoughton Fair officials worry Yahara River Park Project could impact their event
Stoughton recreation expansion project causes concern for fairgrounds
Stoughton recreation expansion project causes concern for fairgrounds
Thousands share a meal together at Green Co. Breakfast on the Farm
Thousands share a meal together at Green Co. Breakfast on the Farm