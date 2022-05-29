Woofstock music festival fundraiser to benefit Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is holding its 2nd annual Woofstock music festival fundraiser.

This family and dog-friendly community event will be held at Beloit’s Telfer Park on Saturday, June 11 from 2-10 p.m.

For the first time since 2019, the event will offer live music, food trucks, local vendors, family activities and a beer garden.

Local musicians will perform live throughout the event, including during a Puppy Party (dance party). A variety of food trucks will be on site throughout the event as well.

Gray’s Brewing Company will offer a selection of local brews in the beer garden, and Timber Hill Winery will have wine slushies for sale.

A variety of other vendors and family activities will also be available including caricatures and a doggy obstacle course.

Admission prices are $15 for adults in advance and $20 the day of the event. Kids six to 12 are $5, and kids five and under are free. Dog admission is also free.

Tickets can be purchased online here or at the event. Woofstock t-shirts and dog bandanas are also available to order on the website.

A signed dog waiver is required to enter the event and can be completed in advance here or provided at the park entrance.

Visit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin’s website for more information on Woofstock.

