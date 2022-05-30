BBB: Be aware of scams targeting military members this Memorial Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Better Business Bureau is warning that although Memorial Day is a time to honor those who have lost their lives for our country, scammers also like to take advantage of this time of year.

Scammers use Memorial Day to take advantage of victims in a variety of schemes with a patriotic or military approach.

According to the BBB, in 2021, active-duty military reported losing significantly more money ($300) than military spouses ($170) or veterans ($220). While the percentages of military spouses (43%) and veterans (42.7%) who reported losing money when exposed to a scam were very similar to the percentage of the general population (42.8%) reporting monetary loss, the susceptibility of active-duty military (60.7%) was about 42% higher than the overall population’s susceptibility.

The BBB’s Military Line provides free resources and access to services for all branches of the U.S. military.

The BBB says the following scams are typically directed at military members:

High-priced military loans: Advertisements for a loan that promise a guarantee, instant approval or no credit check will often come with hidden fees and high interest rates. Legitimate lenders will not guarantee a loan before you apply, and loans that require an upfront fee are likely a scam.

Veterans’ benefits buyout plans: This buyout plan will offer a cash payment in exchange for a disabled veteran’s future benefits or pension payments. The cash amount is only about 30-40% of what the veteran is entitled to.

Fake rental properties: Stolen photos of legitimate rental properties are used in advertisements that promise military discounts and other incentives. Service members will have to pay a fee via wire transfer for security payments or a key to the property, and in the end they’ll receive nothing.

Misleading car sales: Websites posting ads will offer false discounts for military personnel or claim to be from soldiers who need to sell their vehicle fast since they have been deployed. Upfront fees will require a wire transfer, or the vehicle will have problems after purchase.

Expensive life insurance policies: Members of the military are often the targets of high-pressured sales pitches that offer unnecessary, expensive life insurance policies.

The BBB is also offering these tips to avoid scams:

Do your research: Get as much information as you can about a business or charity before you pay or donate. Check out a business’ BBB Business Profile or see if the BBB has a report on the charity.

Never wire transfer money to someone you don’t know: Money sent via wire transfer is near impossible to track. Pay or donate by credit card when possible.

Protect your computer: Don’t click on links within unsolicited emails. Don’t enter personal information on unfamiliar websites. Keep your anti-virus software updated, and use a firewall at all times.

Put an Active Duty alert on your credit reports when deployed: This will minimize the risk of identity theft because creditors and businesses cannot issue or grant credit until verifying identity.

Finally, follow these BBB tips before making a charitable donation:

Get the charity’s exact name: There are over 28,000 veteran and military service organizations in the U.S. Make sure the one soliciting you is the one you have in mind.

Watch for excessive pressure to donate: Honest charities won’t pressure to make an on-the-spot gift decision. Donors always have the choice to find out more about the charity so they can give with confidence.

Check the website for basics: Information on the charity’s mission, programs and finances should be easily accessible.

