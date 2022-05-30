Crews battle house fire in Brodhead

BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - A house went up in flames on Sunday evening in Brodhead, according to authorities.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at a home on West Dorner Road in Brodhead.

Authorities say overnight the fire rekindled creating hot spots that crews needed to put out Monday morning.

The Orfordville Fire Dept. responded.

No details on what caused the initial fire or how much damage the blaze may have caused.

