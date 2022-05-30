Advertisement

Fatal lawn mower accident in Town of Mifflin

By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported a person died Sunday in a lawn mower accident.

Around 6:05 a.m. Sunday morning the Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist with locating an individual who had not returned home.

William Spurley, 70, of Montfort was found in the area of 2350 CTH G in the Town of Mifflin, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

Spurley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows Spurley was mowing grass along a steep embankment when his lawn mower overturned.

